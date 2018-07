Albert Woodfox Featured at Upcoming VOTE Workshops

--Events seeking participation from survivors of solitary confinement

Cries of Children Echo Thru Years

Veronza, Don't Die In Prison!

--BPP elder is being repeatedly denied parole

Journalist Michael Richardson Believes Ed Poindexter of the Omaha Two is Innocent of Murder

Please Sign the Petition: Clemency for Laverne Dejohnette!

Debbie Africa Has Been Released From Prison

--The struggle to free the remaining MOVE 9 continues

Why are we not surprised that children are ripped from their immigrant parents' arms? Could it be because this has been happening for decades in U.S. jails and prisons - not to mention, with increasing frequency as the population of women prisoners grows?Please read the article below from the July issue of the Coalition for Prisoners' Rights Newsletter, entitled "Cries of Children Echo Thru Years." The numbers cited by the newsletter, detailing the numbers of mothers and their children affected by mass incarceration, are truly staggering.There are also cases like Veronza Bowers, Ed Poindexter of the Omaha 2 and Laverne Dejohnette, where it seems no amount of cruel and unusual treatment seems to satisfy our criminal injustice system's thirst for extreme punishment. We hope Angola 3 supporters will read these articles, sign petitions and re-commit to furthering their efforts to change the rotten systems that are in place.One bright spot in the midst of so much bad news is the release of Debbie Africa of the Move 9. It was a joy to behold seeing Debbie with her son Mike Jr., who was torn from his mother following his birth in prison! We continue to push for the freedom for the remaining six of the Move 9, who have been repeatedly denied parole since they first became eligible in 2008. So much work left to be done!For all of you who helped Malik Rahim raise funds for his taxes- here's a short video of the physical fundraiser in New Orleans.Albert has been busy with speaking engagements country-wide, but is taking September through November to work with VOTE (an acronym for "Voice of the Experienced," an organization founded in 2003 by former inmates of Angola Prison). Albert will participate in five focus groups around the state that will concentrate on strategies to reduce or eliminate the extensive use of solitary confinement in Louisiana jails and prisons. These groups will not be open to the public but are intended to develop a strategy that can be utilized by activists addressing this vital topic. VOTE is seeking participation from survivors of solitary confinement, with an online application and survey here VOTE's announcement for the upcoming events states:The July issue of the Coalition for Prisoners' Rights Newsletter ( viewable here , or by clicking on the two images below) features several important articles, including "Cries of Children Echo Thru Years." It begins:--View the full newsletter here --View an archive of past newsletters here In a recent article published by the SF Bay View Newspaper, author Veronza Bowers introduces himself:--Read the full article and learn how to support Veronza Bowers here Writer Michael Richardson has been interviewed previously by Angola 3 News about his research and writing on the cases of Mondo We Langa and Ed Poindexter, known as the Omaha 2. Sadly, Mondo We Langa died while still behind bars on March 11, 2016. Poindexter continues to assert his innocence and to fight for his freedom.With the release of a new book and the publication of new articles, Richardson continues his work spotlighting this important case. In his recent article, Richardson writes:--Read the full article here --RECENT ARTICLES:--More information about the Omaha Two case is archived here Please consider signing the Change.org petition to California Governor Jerry Brown urging him to grant a commutation to Laverne Dejohnette.Dejohnette's petition for commutation has been reviewed and approved by the Governor's investigators. Both the Parole Board and the California Supreme Court have recommended clemency. Now the commutation is in the Governor's hands. Dejohnette reflects today:--Take action here In a recent article, Baby-Snatching Practice Blocked Motherhood For 20-million Seconds , veteran journalist Linn Washington Jr. writes:--Read the full article by Linn Washington here --Learn more about the movement to support parole for the six members of the MOVE 9 that remain imprisoned, here