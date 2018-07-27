From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Angola 3 Newsletter: Why Are We Not Surprised? by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3

Friday Jul 27th, 2018

We have just released the July issue of our newsletter, which spotlights Albert Woodfox's upcoming anti-solitary confinement work, the cases of Veronica Bowers, Ed Poindexter, Laverne Dejohnette, and the release of the MOVE 9's Debbie Africa. We also feature the Coalition for Prisoners' Rights Newsletter.



