Vigil for Gaza Freedom Flotilla
Date Friday July 27
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Town Clock, Corner of Water Street and Pacific Avenue, Downtown Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPalestine Justice Coalition
As it nears Gazan waters, support the 2018 Freedom Flotilla. Tell Israeli and American officials: "The Whole World is Watching."

The Freedom Flotilla has left Palermo to break the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Three boats are sailing with boxes of medical supplies: Al Awda (The Return), a large converted fishing vessel; Freedom to Gaza, a large sailing vessel; and Falestine, a smaller sailing vessel. A fourth boat, Mairead, will not sail at this time. Another Sicilian port, Messina, opened its open civil society arms as usual with a series of community events. We are grateful for their solidarity.

All three boats making their way to Gaza will be donated to the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, which includes a fisherman's union that will use the boats to fish in order to feed their families.

Spokesperson for the Swedish Ship to Gaza campaign, Jeannette Escanilla, said the boats would provide important economic and training opportunities for Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

"The illegal Israeli naval blockade has devastated the Palestinian economy, and in particular has hurt the fishing industry in Gaza so these boats will provide important economic opportunities for Palestinians in Gaza, and also training opportunities in sailing, to enable them to gain better qualifications. Currently, the Israeli Occupying Forces prevent Palestinians in Gaza from sailing more than a few nautical miles from shore, and routinely attack fishing and other boats from Gaza."
sm_flags-palestinian_children_killed.jpg
original image (960x720)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 26th, 2018 11:50 AM
