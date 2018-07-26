

#AbolishICE #WeWontBeComplicit





→ Stop your county or city from letting ICE detain immigrant families in your local jail.



→ Stop your local Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information with ICE.



→ Stop your schools and universities from handing undocumented students names over to ICE.



→ Demand that your trusted tech companies, like Amazon and HP, end their contracts with ICE.



→ Stop your hospitals from allowing ICE to kidnap patients from their halls.



http://www.nobusinesswithICE.com

Text RESISTE to 41411 for updates on the campaign



Movimiento Cosecha is a national Movement for Permanent Protection, Respect and Dignity for all 11 million undocumented immigrants.



FUELS THE DEPORTATION MACHINE



Multinational companies like Amazon are profiting off the inhumane detention and separation of families.



Amazon is the one of the largest companies in the United States, and yet Jeff Bezos refuses to show any moral leadership in standing up to ICE as they rip our families and communities apart.



Sign our petition to join employees of Amazon as they demand that Jeff Bezos terminate Amazon’s contract with Palantir immediately, and stop selling facial recognition services to ICE:



bit.ly/iceoutofamazon

STOP cooperating with ICE#AbolishICE #WeWontBeComplicit→ Stop your county or city from letting ICE detain immigrant families in your local jail.→ Stop your local Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information with ICE.→ Stop your schools and universities from handing undocumented students names over to ICE.→ Demand that your trusted tech companies, like Amazon and HP, end their contracts with ICE.→ Stop your hospitals from allowing ICE to kidnap patients from their halls.Text RESISTE to 41411 for updates on the campaignMovimiento Cosecha is a national Movement for Permanent Protection, Respect and Dignity for all 11 million undocumented immigrants.FUELS THE DEPORTATION MACHINEMultinational companies like Amazon are profiting off the inhumane detention and separation of families.Amazon is the one of the largest companies in the United States, and yet Jeff Bezos refuses to show any moral leadership in standing up to ICE as they rip our families and communities apart.Sign our petition to join employees of Amazon as they demand that Jeff Bezos terminate Amazon’s contract with Palantir immediately, and stop selling facial recognition services to ICE:bit.ly/iceoutofamazon

original image (940x788) Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 26th, 2018 10:49 AM