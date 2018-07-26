top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 7/31/2018
Picket Whole Foods/Amazon cooperation with ICE
Date Tuesday July 31
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Whole Foods on Soquel, Avenue, Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorVicki Jones
STOP cooperating with ICE
#AbolishICE #WeWontBeComplicit


→ Stop your county or city from letting ICE detain immigrant families in your local jail.

→ Stop your local Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information with ICE.

→ Stop your schools and universities from handing undocumented students names over to ICE.

→ Demand that your trusted tech companies, like Amazon and HP, end their contracts with ICE.

→ Stop your hospitals from allowing ICE to kidnap patients from their halls.

http://www.nobusinesswithICE.com
Text RESISTE to 41411 for updates on the campaign

Movimiento Cosecha is a national Movement for Permanent Protection, Respect and Dignity for all 11 million undocumented immigrants.

FUELS THE DEPORTATION MACHINE

Multinational companies like Amazon are profiting off the inhumane detention and separation of families.

Amazon is the one of the largest companies in the United States, and yet Jeff Bezos refuses to show any moral leadership in standing up to ICE as they rip our families and communities apart.

Sign our petition to join employees of Amazon as they demand that Jeff Bezos terminate Amazon’s contract with Palantir immediately, and stop selling facial recognition services to ICE:

bit.ly/iceoutofamazon
sm_deportation.jpg
original image (940x788)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 26th, 2018 10:49 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code