From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Callahan, Give Us The Data Now! Stop Workplace Bullying and Racism In City and County Of San Francisco by Labor Video Project

Thursday Jul 26th, 2018 8:47 AM A press conference and rally was held at the San Francisco City Human Resources office to protest the refusal of HR director Micki Callahan to provide data on discrimination and retaliations against African Americans and other workers in the City.





Cheryl Thornton who is an SEIU 1021 SF steward at the Potrero Hill Health Center spoke about the retaliation against her and the demand that she be returned to her job. Also workers are demanding an end to workplace bullying.



Additional media:



The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council

https://youtu.be/7JN-f8HeN3w

https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout

https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rIiw

Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton

https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8



For more information:



SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-14-18ResSptSEIU-1021-Member-Cheryl-Thornton..pdf



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org A rally and press conference was held at Human Resources Department on July 24, 2018 in the City and County of San Francisco to demand the data of racial discrimination by the City and also to end the systemic racism by Department of Public Health Director Barbara Garcia and Micki Calahan the director of Human Resources.Cheryl Thornton who is an SEIU 1021 SF steward at the Potrero Hill Health Center spoke about the retaliation against her and the demand that she be returned to her job. Also workers are demanding an end to workplace bullying.Additional media:The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilSFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union BustingStop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & SpeakoutStop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl ThorntonFor more information:SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San FranciscoProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/CJv8k9hSD_U

CCSF Human Resources Director Micki Callahan has a long record of racist hiring and retaliation practices and also supporting the epidemic of workplace bullying of city and county employees. She also supported the witch hunt against SF Muni TWU 250 transit workers by former mayor Gavin Newsom who was retaliating against them for opposing a concession contract demanded by union busting Gavin Newsom





A growing number of SF city workers are angry about the workplace bullying and racist practices by the City and County of San Francisco. HR director Micki Callahan and Department of Public Health Director Barbara Garcia are also targeting senior workers in the city and county.





Micki Callahan and former mayor Gavin Newsom led a racist campaign against TWU 250a drivers.





The Department of Public Health director Barbara Garcia and Human Resources Director Micki Callahan have targeted whistleblowers like Cheryl Thornton who are supporting the community residents and defending the Potrero Hill Health Center from privatization and the plan to remove poor and working class residents in Potrero Hill