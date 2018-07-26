From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Callahan, Give Us The Data Now! Stop Workplace Bullying and Racism In City and County Of San Francisco
A press conference and rally was held at the San Francisco City Human Resources office to protest the refusal of HR director Micki Callahan to provide data on discrimination and retaliations against African Americans and other workers in the City.
A rally and press conference was held at Human Resources Department on July 24, 2018 in the City and County of San Francisco to demand the data of racial discrimination by the City and also to end the systemic racism by Department of Public Health Director Barbara Garcia and Micki Calahan the director of Human Resources.
Cheryl Thornton who is an SEIU 1021 SF steward at the Potrero Hill Health Center spoke about the retaliation against her and the demand that she be returned to her job. Also workers are demanding an end to workplace bullying.
§CCSF Human Resources Director Micki Callahan
original image (4320x3240)
CCSF Human Resources Director Micki Callahan has a long record of racist hiring and retaliation practices and also supporting the epidemic of workplace bullying of city and county employees. She also supported the witch hunt against SF Muni TWU 250 transit workers by former mayor Gavin Newsom who was retaliating against them for opposing a concession contract demanded by union busting Gavin Newsom
A growing number of SF city workers are angry about the workplace bullying and racist practices by the City and County of San Francisco. HR director Micki Callahan and Department of Public Health Director Barbara Garcia are also targeting senior workers in the city and county.
Micki Callahan and former mayor Gavin Newsom led a racist campaign against TWU 250a drivers.
The Department of Public Health director Barbara Garcia and Human Resources Director Micki Callahan have targeted whistleblowers like Cheryl Thornton who are supporting the community residents and defending the Potrero Hill Health Center from privatization and the plan to remove poor and working class residents in Potrero Hill
