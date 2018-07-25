In light of the weak apology offered by Fox News for the racist, insensitive, and dehumanizing use of a personal picture of an 18 year-old Oakland teen Nia Wilson (who was murdered Sunday night at MacArthur Bart Station) - members of the ARTS community have united with the family of Nia Wilson to seek answers and justice from local FOX affiliate KTVU Channel 2.



We the community of Oakland, artists, viewers and consumers of KTVU news are organizing to express out anger and outrage for KTVU’s decision to air an image of Nia Wilson with a cell phone case that looked like a gun in the wake of her tragic death at the hands of John Lee Cowell.



Sunday Night July 22nd, John Lee Cowell walked up behind Nia Wilson and her older sister Letifah, at MacArthur Bart station, slit Nia’s throat, stabbed Letifah, cleaned his knife and watched as they bled, in shock screaming for help. He then fled the scene, changed clothes and left the station. When he was finally caught Monday, July 23rd, he was on the train getting ready to murder another black woman before Bart Police immediately took him off the train, after someone called 911, and arrested him for Nia’s murder and Letifah’s attempted murder.



Alena Museum will have an altar installation outside of KTVU News Station for all to come and give respects to the Wilson family.

original image (750x787) Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 25th, 2018 7:40 PM