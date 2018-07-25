From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Speak Out - Housing is a Right!
|Friday August 03
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|24th and Mission Sts.
|Protest
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
Affordable Housing for All!
Overturn Costa-Hawkins!
Are you fed up with soaring rents, evictions and people being thrown out on the street? Join us for a people’s speak out for housing justice!
It is outrageous that thousands of people in the Bay Area have no homes while thousands of housing units sit vacant. As working people struggle to find safe and affordable housing, the city continues to put the profits of the big developers and investors above our needs. Housing should be a right not a commodity! Prop 10, on the Nov. ballot, can overturn the pro-landlord Costa-Hawkins Act and strengthen protections for renters. Join us in the ongoing struggle for housing for all!
http://www.pslweb.org
