Health, Housing & Public Services
Speak Out - Housing is a Right!
Date Friday August 03
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
24th and Mission Sts.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Affordable Housing for All!
Overturn Costa-Hawkins!

Are you fed up with soaring rents, evictions and people being thrown out on the street? Join us for a people’s speak out for housing justice!

It is outrageous that thousands of people in the Bay Area have no homes while thousands of housing units sit vacant. As working people struggle to find safe and affordable housing, the city continues to put the profits of the big developers and investors above our needs. Housing should be a right not a commodity! Prop 10, on the Nov. ballot, can overturn the pro-landlord Costa-Hawkins Act and strengthen protections for renters. Join us in the ongoing struggle for housing for all!
sm_housing.jpeg
original image (1280x720)
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 25th, 2018 10:29 AM
Add Your Comments
