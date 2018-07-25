



In September 2018, there’s a battle brewing between Jerry Brown’s gang of green capitalists and the people on the frontlines of the climate crisis in the Bay Area.



It’s a complicated political landscape evolving around the summit, and many people are preparing to take action against financial institutions funding the climate crisis, carbon trading policies that greenwash the crisis for corporate profit and Brown’s own two-faced behaviour on oil and gas extraction in California. Others are embracing Brown’s “real climate leadership” and the climate neo-liberalism that he embodies.



Diablo Rising Tide has written “Making Green A Threat Again,” a zine to lay out our own anti-capitalist climate critique of Brown’s policies and the climate neo-liberal agenda. Plus it includes sections on the resistance battling the political, fossil fuel and financial sectors profiting from the climate crisis.



Join us for a launch party for “Making Green A Threat Again.” Diablo Rising Tide’s new zine about the anti-capitalist politics of the climate movements. Followed by a panel discussing mass action organizing & the upcoming climate summit with Pennie Opal Plant of Idle No More SF Bay & Christy Tennery-Spalding of Diablo Rising Tide.



Plus other fun things like drinks and snacks.



WHAT: Direct Action vs. Climate Change! Special Event with art, speakers and more!

WHERE: 518 Valencia. San Francisco

WHEN: Thursday, August 2nd at 7pm

CONTACT:





Excerpt from zine:

“We’ve known for a long time to not believe the false narrative that the government and it’s bullshit liberal reform can take care of this planet and the people on it. As long as there is a government, there will be corporations and a wealthy elite to wield it over the rest of us.



The most current version of this false narrative on climate change is the political rhetoric of California Governor Jerry Brown. Over the past eight years, Governor Moonbeam has continued to support Big Oil and Gas operations in his state, with lenient regulation, permitting and supporting oil and gas extraction, infrastructure development and refining capacity. Communities in places like Kern County are devastated by these practices. Other democratic legislators along the west coast have hypocritically followed suit with similar policies, despite People Power continuing to shut down fossil fuel export facilities in Oregon and Washington, fighting Arctic drilling and challenging Wall Street financing of the oil and coal sectors.



