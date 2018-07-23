From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Coalition Slams Delta Tunnels Finance Authority's Request for $1.8 Billion Loan from Trump by Dan Bacher

Monday Jul 23rd, 2018 9:59 AM

The request from the Delta Conveyance Finance Authority (DCFA) for a $1.6 billion loan from the Trump Administration through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is only the latest in Brown’s efforts to collaborate with Trump on the Governor’s legacy project, the Delta Tunnels.