House Passes Interior Spending Bill with Rider Banning Delta Tunnels Lawsuits by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jul 19th, 2018 5:08 PM

The first rider written by Congressman Ken Calvert (R-Corona) seeks to exempt the Delta Tunnels, also known as the California Waterfix project, from further judicial review, according to a statement from Restore the Delta.



