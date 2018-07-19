From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Thursday Jul 19th, 2018 11:30 AM KPFA WorkWeek Radio interviews former US OSHA Whistle Blower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman. He was bullied and fired along with all the other lawyers in OSHA Region 9 WPP office in San Francisco. He exposed the criminal corrupt activities of the OSHA management and also the obstruction of justice by then Secretary of Labor Tom Perez who is also now the Chairman of the Democratic Party.

This interview was done on 7/16/18 by KPFA WorkWeek radio host and investigative journalist Steve Zeltzer.

http://www.laborvideo.org OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman who is also an AFGE steward and delegate to the San Francisco Labor Council is interviewed by KPFA WorkWeek radio about the systemic corruption of OSHA, the Department of Labor DOL, the Office of Special Counsel and the Government Accountability Project GAP which has been representing him in his legal case. After more than three years the OSC issued a statement finding there is a substantial likelihood the disclosure that Whitman made to the OSC in January 2015 reflected violations of law, rule, or regulation, gross mismanagement, a gross waste of government funds, an abuse of authority by federal managers, and a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety. Part of his charge is that former Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez who is now the national chair of the Democratic Party was personally involved in criminally obstructing an investigation of his removal from OSHA. One of his cases was Michael Madry who worked for Test America and was bullied and fired for exposing the criminal falsification of asbestos testing at Hunter Point shipyard and Treasure Island.This interview was done on 7/16/18 by KPFA WorkWeek radio host and investigative journalist Steve Zeltzer.Additional media: http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency –293711041.htmlWorkWeek RadioProduction of WorkWeek Radio https://youtu.be/GCxYm65qwaI

Former OHSA WPP investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman blew the whistle on the systemic corruption and criminal collusion between management officials of OSHA and the corporations that they were supposed to regulate. He exposed the fact that former DOL Secretary Tom Perez was personally involved in obstruction of justice by stopping an OSC investigation of his illegal discharge. He also discovered that the OSC itself had top officials who were personally involved in colluding to prevent any action to protect numerous whistleblower at many Federal agencies.

Test America assurance quality manager Michael Madry exposed massive falsified testing by his company to Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. They ignored the criminal practices of Test America and Tetra Tech.