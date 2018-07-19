From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The OSC Corruption & The Case Of OSHA WPP Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
KPFA WorkWeek Radio interviews former US OSHA Whistle Blower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman. He was bullied and fired along with all the other lawyers in OSHA Region 9 WPP office in San Francisco. He exposed the criminal corrupt activities of the OSHA management and also the obstruction of justice by then Secretary of Labor Tom Perez who is also now the Chairman of the Democratic Party.
OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman who is also an AFGE steward and delegate to the San Francisco Labor Council is interviewed by KPFA WorkWeek radio about the systemic corruption of OSHA, the Department of Labor DOL, the Office of Special Counsel and the Government Accountability Project GAP which has been representing him in his legal case. After more than three years the OSC issued a statement finding there is a substantial likelihood the disclosure that Whitman made to the OSC in January 2015 reflected violations of law, rule, or regulation, gross mismanagement, a gross waste of government funds, an abuse of authority by federal managers, and a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety. Part of his charge is that former Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez who is now the national chair of the Democratic Party was personally involved in criminally obstructing an investigation of his removal from OSHA. One of his cases was Michael Madry who worked for Test America and was bullied and fired for exposing the criminal falsification of asbestos testing at Hunter Point shipyard and Treasure Island.
This interview was done on 7/16/18 by KPFA WorkWeek radio host and investigative journalist Steve Zeltzer.
Additional media:
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-13-18-darrell-whitman-osha-tom-devine-tom-perez-and-osc-corruption
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/Nearly-Half-of-Hunters-Point-Shipyard-Radiation-Cleanup-in-Question-Contractor-Possibly-Faked-Data-471799074..html
http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-shipyard-soil-samples-manipulated-or-12529511.php
http://sfbayview.com/2017/06/whistleblowers-who-worked-at-hunters-point-naval-shipyard-superfund-site-join-together-to-warn-the-public-about-radioactive-coverup/
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Former-Contractors-Claim-Hunters-Point-Cleanup-is-Botched-259871511.html
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency--293711041.html
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-24-15-osha-whistleblowers-and-corruption-with-whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzfFB6wiQVo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ3zii0T3z4
WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
Production of WorkWeek Radio
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Former OHSA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blew The Whistle
Former OHSA WPP investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman blew the whistle on the systemic corruption and criminal collusion between management officials of OSHA and the corporations that they were supposed to regulate. He exposed the fact that former DOL Secretary Tom Perez was personally involved in obstruction of justice by stopping an OSC investigation of his illegal discharge. He also discovered that the OSC itself had top officials who were personally involved in colluding to prevent any action to protect numerous whistleblower at many Federal agencies.
original image (1200x800)
Test America assurance quality manager Michael Madry exposed massive falsified testing by his company to Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. They ignored the criminal practices of Test America and Tetra Tech.
