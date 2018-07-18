There hasn’t been any response from justice so far, nor a public announcement on behalf of the Temple. However, in unofficial media as well as social networks and feminist groups the situation is gaining more relevance.



Nichiren Shoshu’s Buddhist temple criminally charged for sexual abuse.Last June 16th a Buddhist temple located in Flores neighborhood in the city of Buenos Aires showed up with several graffiti and posters as a result of a popular initiative.These graffiti were destined for the head of the temple: Ryokyu Nakayama. It appears that the reverend have sexually abused of a young believer called Cecilia Califano in a religious trip to Japan in mid-2017.According to the victim, the priest asked her to participate in a pilgrimage to the Nichiren Shoshu Buddhism’s religious center in Japan. In one of their last days there, Nakayama offered to come along with her to do some shopping, given the fact that she was in completely unknown country. After buying some things, he told her to have some drinks in a restaurant. Then, they took a train back to the hotel. “In the train I felt uncomfortable because he grabbed my hand. But, I didn’t know what to do since I was alone and I couldn’t understand what was happening” she said.She also stated: “When we got to the hotel he asked me permission to enter my room which was in the same floor than his. I let him because I thought he wanted to tell me something important. But, immediately, he lay in my bed and felt asleep since he was quite drunk. I remained seated on the edge of the bed. I tried to wake him up several times. One time he heard me and I managed to ask him to please go to his room. However, he kept sleeping. I remained seated, looking at my cell phone, trying to think about something else, without knowing what to do. I felt helpless. I couldn’t ask help from the rest of the group because they were in another floor and they must had been asleep that late at night. So, in a confused state, I waited until he woke up. Minutes later the worst happened. Suddenly, he stood up and jumped on me. He touched me in my private parts; I started to scream, disconsolate. I managed to set him apart from me and he told me he was leaving and that I had to shut up because nothing ever happened there”When she returned, the situation got worse and more torturing for her. When she finally realized that she had been a victim of abuse and had decided to talk, she was made a victim again. But, this time it was her religious community who excluded her to the extent that some believers threatened her. Argentinian Justice paid no attention to her demands because the act had happened outside the country.In spite of that and in the middle of such a distressing situation, several groups and social movements to vindicate women’s rights started to support her struggle. The popular complaints website called “Yanonoscallamosmas” was the first. Later on, some local and national media began to convey Cecilia’s testimony.The situation started to gain more and more prominence and as a result some neighbors began putting posters denouncing the priest and demanding an answer from the justice. On June 16th even the temple walls were painted with the phrase “Nakayama abuser”, among others.There hasn’t been any response from justice so far, nor a public announcement on behalf of the Temple. However, in unofficial media as well as social networks and feminist groups the situation is gaining more relevance.Sources: