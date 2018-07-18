From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/18/2018
|Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in Oakland
|Date
|Wednesday July 18
|Time
|8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Lake Merritt Columns across from Lakeview Library, Lakeshore & Grand Avenues, Oakland 94610
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|CA Sanctuary Campaign & other
|
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in Oakland
WHEN: July 18, 2018 at 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Merritt Columns Across from Lakeview Library, Lakeshore & Grand Avenues, Oakland, CA 94610
The California Sanctuary Campaign and the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club invite you to a vigil demanding the end to the corrupt practices that threaten the lives and livelihoods of all our people. Our democracy can only thrive with inclusivity, transparency and the protection of the most vulnerable among us.
Join us to reassert these basic values, the expansion of rights and opportunities rather than their contraction, and to enlarge the discussion on how all members of our community can resist and thrive during these frightening times.
See you at the columns by the Lake across from the Lakeview Library.
original image (840x385)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 3:35 PM
https://www.confrontcorruption.org/bethpik...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network