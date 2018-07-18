top
East Bay | Government & Elections
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in Oakland
Date Wednesday July 18
Time 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lake Merritt Columns across from Lakeview Library, Lakeshore & Grand Avenues, Oakland 94610
Organizer/AuthorCA Sanctuary Campaign & other
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in Oakland

WHEN: July 18, 2018 at 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Merritt Columns Across from Lakeview Library, Lakeshore & Grand Avenues, Oakland, CA 94610

The California Sanctuary Campaign and the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club invite you to a vigil demanding the end to the corrupt practices that threaten the lives and livelihoods of all our people. Our democracy can only thrive with inclusivity, transparency and the protection of the most vulnerable among us.

Join us to reassert these basic values, the expansion of rights and opportunities rather than their contraction, and to enlarge the discussion on how all members of our community can resist and thrive during these frightening times.

See you at the columns by the Lake across from the Lakeview Library.

sm_confront-corruption-3-840x385_1_1_1.jpg
original image (840x385)
For more event information:
https://www.confrontcorruption.org/bethpik...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 3:35 PM
