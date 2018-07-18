Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in San Francisco



When: July 18, 2018 at 8:30pm - 10pm



Where: Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround @ Market Street, 910 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102



Across the nation on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, we will Confront Corruption and Demand Democracy with a candlelight vigil at sundown. In San Francisco, we will gather at Powell & Market Street at 8.30 pm.



From attacks on the rule of law to conflicts of interest, ethics violations and flagrant abuse of government offices for personal gain, the corruption of the American government by the President, his associates and many in his party has reached a new, profound low.



Now we are also witnessing the "President" of the United States commit treason on the world stage.



Bring a sign, bring a votive candle. Show up with your friends to demand democracy, to confront corruption, to keep families together and free, and to insist on impeachment for treason.



