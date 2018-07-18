top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/18/2018
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in San Francisco
Date Wednesday July 18
Time 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround @ Market Street, 910 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorConfrontCorruption.org
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in San Francisco

When: July 18, 2018 at 8:30pm - 10pm

Where: Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround @ Market Street, 910 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Across the nation on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, we will Confront Corruption and Demand Democracy with a candlelight vigil at sundown. In San Francisco, we will gather at Powell & Market Street at 8.30 pm.

From attacks on the rule of law to conflicts of interest, ethics violations and flagrant abuse of government offices for personal gain, the corruption of the American government by the President, his associates and many in his party has reached a new, profound low.

Now we are also witnessing the "President" of the United States commit treason on the world stage.

Bring a sign, bring a votive candle. Show up with your friends to demand democracy, to confront corruption, to keep families together and free, and to insist on impeachment for treason.

By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and to behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.
sm_confront-corruption-3-840x385_1_1.jpg
original image (840x385)
For more event information:
https://www.confrontcorruption.org/san_fra...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 3:21 PM
