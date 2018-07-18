



When: July 18, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.



Where: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113



Silicon Valley, in solidarity with cities around the country, will unite to confront corruption and demand democracy.



From attacks on the rule of law to conflicts of interest, ethics violations and flagrant abuse of public offices for personal gain, the profound corruption of this administration will not be tolerated. When the President fails to protect our right to free and fair elections, and sides with Vladimir Putin over the American people and our intelligence community, we must take immediate action and demand change.



Bring family, friends, lights or candles and signs. Hosted by Orchard City Indivisible (



More information at confrontcorruption.org



#ConfrontCorruption

