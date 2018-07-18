top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/18/2018
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in San Jose
Date Wednesday July 18
Time 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorOrchard City Indivisible (Campbell group)
Urgent Action: Protest Vigil to Defend Democracy in San Jose

When: July 18, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Silicon Valley, in solidarity with cities around the country, will unite to confront corruption and demand democracy.

From attacks on the rule of law to conflicts of interest, ethics violations and flagrant abuse of public offices for personal gain, the profound corruption of this administration will not be tolerated. When the President fails to protect our right to free and fair elections, and sides with Vladimir Putin over the American people and our intelligence community, we must take immediate action and demand change.

Bring family, friends, lights or candles and signs. Hosted by Orchard City Indivisible (http://www.orchardcityindivisible.com)

More information at confrontcorruption.org

#ConfrontCorruption
sm_confront-corruption-3-840x385_1.jpg
original image (840x385)
For more event information:
https://www.confrontcorruption.org/vickyma...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 3:17 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code