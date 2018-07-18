Saturday, August 25th 6-10PM community is invited to attend our 9th Annual Disability Film Festival, sponsored by Disability Services & Legal Center and Earle Baum Center. Among short films about variety aspects of life with a disability, the festival will feature a documentary “States of Grace,” the winner of multiple Audience Awards, which intimately captures the profound transformation of a revered physician and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. Join us for inspiring movies. Concession stand with snacks, wine and refreshments will be available. Tickets are ten dollars at the door.



