The 9th ANNUAL DISABILITY FILM FESTIVAL
Date Saturday August 25
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Earle Baum Center, 4539 Occidental Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Organizer/AuthorInga Lizdenyte
Emailinga [at] mydslc.org
Phone707-636-3073
Saturday, August 25th 6-10PM community is invited to attend our 9th Annual Disability Film Festival, sponsored by Disability Services & Legal Center and Earle Baum Center. Among short films about variety aspects of life with a disability, the festival will feature a documentary “States of Grace,” the winner of multiple Audience Awards, which intimately captures the profound transformation of a revered physician and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. Join us for inspiring movies. Concession stand with snacks, wine and refreshments will be available. Tickets are ten dollars at the door.
