SEIU 1021 Members Joined By ILWU 10 In Fight Against Racism By City Of SF
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 9:34 AM
SEIU 1021 members had a rally and action at the San Francisco Human Resources Offices led by Micki Callahan. They were protesting the systemic racism, workplace bullying and refusal to provide statistics on racial hiring and firing by the City and County of San Francisco. They were joined by the membership and leadership of ILWU Local 10. They also demanded the immediate return to work of SEIU 1021 health worker Cheryl Thornton who was improperly removed from the Potrero Hill Health Center.
sm_seiu1021_ilwu_solidarity_rally.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
SEIU 1021 members who are fighting systemic racism by the City and County of San Francisco were joined by ILWU Local 10 members at the City and County Human Resources Department which is led by Micki Callahan. They have refused to provide full statistical information the the hiring and firing of African American workers by classification.
They also demanded the immediate return to work at the Potrero Hill Health Center by SEIU 1021 SF healthcare steward Cheryl Thornton.
Additional media:
https://youtu.be/CJnWKbLuFJ0
https://youtu.be/eIyXXLi5D6k
The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://youtu.be/7JN-f8HeN3w
https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rIiw
Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton
https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8
For more information:
SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-14-18ResSptSEIU-1021-Member-Cheryl-Thornton..pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
§ILWU Local 10 Members and Leaders Back Fight Against Racism
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 9:34 AM
sm_seiu_ilwu_supporters7-13-18.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
ILWU Local 10 members and leaders joined the rally and protest against the systemic racist attacks by the Micki Callahan Human Resources Director and the City and County officials in San Francisco.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
§HR Isenberg Can't Defend Racist Practices and Cover-up
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 9:34 AM
sm_seiu_ilwu_isenbergy.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
HR Sueson Isenberg said she could not talk about the racist practices of HR director Micki Callahan and the refusal to provide all documentation of the statistics of hiring and firing by race.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
§SEIU 1021 members, local leaders and ILWU Local 10 Join Together
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 9:34 AM
sm_seiu1021_brenda_in_front_of_hr7-13-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 members and some local leaders and ILWU Local 10 members and leadership joined together to demand answers about the systemic racism and event physical assaults going on to harass and bully African American workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
§CCSF HR Resuses to Provide Full Documentation On Discrimination
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 9:34 AM
sm_seiu1021_hr_brenda_with_documents7-13-18.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
San Francisco Director Of Human Resources Micki Callahan has refused to provide full information and statistics on hiring and firing of African American workers. There has been a systemic racist purge and attack on African American workers in the city and county of San Francisco. Barbara Garcia, the Health Department Director has also illegally removed SEIU 1021 Health Worker Cheryl Thornton from her position at the Potrero Hill Health Center which the city is trying to shutdown and privatize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
