From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 7/27/2018
|Film "The Empire's War on the Border" on immigrant rights
|Date
|Friday July 27
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|
Outrage continues to grow over the increasingly cruel treatment of immigrants in the U.S. While the Trump administration is more brutal and openly racist than its predecessors, the groundwork for this crisis was created far before Trump took office. Join us for a screening of the 2016 documentary "The Empire's War on the Border" produced by Abby Martin and The Empire Files as well as a discussion on the ongoing and intensifying struggle for immigrant rights.
Discover what is not only a shockingly high body count, but a humanitarian crisis manufactured by the U.S. government. Sinister tactics by a bloated and militarized Border Patrol, a for-profit prison pipeline, and a court system that looks more like a slave auction, all surround the senseless death of thousands.
From NAFTA's impact to hidden camera footage of "Operation Streamline," learn about this U.S. policy of death, and the humanitarian disaster caused by the U.S. deportation machine.
Discussion to follow screening.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/236995773576988/
original image (2560x1430)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 8:44 AM
http://www.pslweb.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network