Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 7/27/2018
Film "The Empire's War on the Border" on immigrant rights
Date Friday July 27
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Outrage continues to grow over the increasingly cruel treatment of immigrants in the U.S. While the Trump administration is more brutal and openly racist than its predecessors, the groundwork for this crisis was created far before Trump took office. Join us for a screening of the 2016 documentary "The Empire's War on the Border" produced by Abby Martin and The Empire Files as well as a discussion on the ongoing and intensifying struggle for immigrant rights.

Discover what is not only a shockingly high body count, but a humanitarian crisis manufactured by the U.S. government. Sinister tactics by a bloated and militarized Border Patrol, a for-profit prison pipeline, and a court system that looks more like a slave auction, all surround the senseless death of thousands.

From NAFTA's impact to hidden camera footage of "Operation Streamline," learn about this U.S. policy of death, and the humanitarian disaster caused by the U.S. deportation machine.

Discussion to follow screening.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/236995773576988/
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 18th, 2018 8:44 AM
