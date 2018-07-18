



Discover what is not only a shockingly high body count, but a humanitarian crisis manufactured by the U.S. government. Sinister tactics by a bloated and militarized Border Patrol, a for-profit prison pipeline, and a court system that looks more like a slave auction, all surround the senseless death of thousands.



From NAFTA's impact to hidden camera footage of "Operation Streamline," learn about this U.S. policy of death, and the humanitarian disaster caused by the U.S. deportation machine.



Discussion to follow screening.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event page:

