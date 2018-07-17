top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 8/ 9/2018
Poor People's Town Hall: Santa Cruz
Date Thursday August 09
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz County Poor People's Campaign
Join the Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign for our first Poor People's Town Hall in Santa Cruz.

The Poor People's Town Hall will take place each month in a different city within Santa Cruz County. These events will be an opportunity for Poor People to come and connect with the movement, sing together, struggle together, hear about the work that is being done in their areas to address poverty and hear testimonies from poor people in their area about their experiences and the need for change.

Community members who attend will also have the opportunity to ask questions, make comments and share their own testimonies of being poor in Santa Cruz County.

To learn more about the fundamental principles of the Poor People's Campaign, please follow the link to the national website: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/fundamental-principles/

Check out the coverage we got in the Santa Cruz Sentinel: http://www.santacruzsentinel.com/government-and-politics/20180623/poor-peoples-campaign-kicks-off-with-rally-in-santa-cruz

Register your organization for a seat at the Pathfinder Table by completing the registration process here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdslySAaGuIk-ifapbd9hrn8E_lWmoE8n6_HBWpaCs9-fDfbw/viewform

Register your personal or organizational email on the Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign mailing list by following this link: https://goo.gl/forms/gNv1km000jfInu8w1

SPANISH and AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETATION WILL BE PROVIDED

----En Español ----

Únase a la Campaña de Pobres del Condado de Santa Cruz para nuestro primer Ayuntamiento de Pobres en Santa Cruz.

Estos eventos serán una oportunidad para que los Pobres vengan y se conecten con el movimiento, canten juntos, luchen juntos, escuchen sobre el trabajo que se está haciendo en sus áreas para enfrentar la pobreza y escuchen testimonios de personas pobres en su área sobre sus experiencias y la necesidad de cambio

Los miembros de la comunidad que asistan a los eventos también tendrán la oportunidad de hacer preguntas, hacer comentarios y compartir sus propios testimonios de ser pobres en el condado de Santa Cruz.

Puede registrarse en español aquí: https://goo.gl/forms/8Yf7zdbumLoAtXHJ2
sm_poor_peoples_town_hall_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1280x720)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1815325711...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 17th, 2018 7:31 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code