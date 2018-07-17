top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation
Protest the Monterey Bacon Festival
Date Sunday August 12
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Monterey Fairgrounds & Event Center
2004 Fairground Road, Monterey
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere - Monterey
Join Direct Action Everywhere, Anonymous for the Voiceless, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in protesting the cruel Bacon Festival at the Monterey Fairgrounds.

Pigs are friendly, loyal, and intelligent. They are only 4 months old when butchered for food. Let's show the festival-goers what their money is actually supporting.

Signs and leaflets will be provided. Feel free to bring your own. We recommend bringing sun screen, sun glasses, a hat, and water. We will be a peaceful group and will begin at the protest at the ticket booth. Free parking is available off the residential streets.
im_me_not_meat_1.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2058335781...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 17th, 2018 7:19 PM
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
