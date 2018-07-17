From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Protest the Monterey Bacon Festival
|Sunday August 12
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Monterey Fairgrounds & Event Center
2004 Fairground Road, Monterey
|Protest
|Direct Action Everywhere - Monterey
Join Direct Action Everywhere, Anonymous for the Voiceless, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in protesting the cruel Bacon Festival at the Monterey Fairgrounds.
Pigs are friendly, loyal, and intelligent. They are only 4 months old when butchered for food. Let's show the festival-goers what their money is actually supporting.
Signs and leaflets will be provided. Feel free to bring your own. We recommend bringing sun screen, sun glasses, a hat, and water. We will be a peaceful group and will begin at the protest at the ticket booth. Free parking is available off the residential streets.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 17th, 2018 7:19 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2058335781...
