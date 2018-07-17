top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Liberated Lens film night: Albatross
Date Sunday July 22
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Emailliberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
Exquisitely beautiful, immensely touching and ultimately inspiring, Albatross takes us on a journey to the Midway Island where these amazing birds come to mate and breed.
We are brought into intimate contact with the albatross, get to witness their mating dances and caring for the young.
The beauty will soon be shattered as when the time comes to fly away, many of the young stay behind and face a long painful death. Their bellies filled with ocean plastic make them unable to fly and feed...

Panel discussion will follow the screening:

Elena Aurora & Layel Camargo, Woke N Wastless
Ruth Abbe, Save the Albatross Coalition/ Zero Waste USA
Kelly Munoz & Shay Barton, Heirs To Our Oceans

$5 NOTAFLOF

free snacks and popcorn

sm_albatross_film_poster_highres.jpg
original image (4411x5736)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 17th, 2018 4:40 PM
§The insides of Albatross
by Liberated Lens Film Collective Tuesday Jul 17th, 2018 4:40 PM
sm_dead_albatross-plastic.jpg
original image (833x699)
