Exquisitely beautiful, immensely touching and ultimately inspiring, Albatross takes us on a journey to the Midway Island where these amazing birds come to mate and breed.

We are brought into intimate contact with the albatross, get to witness their mating dances and caring for the young.

The beauty will soon be shattered as when the time comes to fly away, many of the young stay behind and face a long painful death. Their bellies filled with ocean plastic make them unable to fly and feed...



Panel discussion will follow the screening:



Elena Aurora & Layel Camargo, Woke N Wastless

Ruth Abbe, Save the Albatross Coalition/ Zero Waste USA

Kelly Munoz & Shay Barton, Heirs To Our Oceans



$5 NOTAFLOF



free snacks and popcorn





