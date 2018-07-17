From the Open-Publishing Calendar

New Yorkers Protest Batsheva Dance Company for Whitewashing Israel’s Repression by Adalah-NY

Tuesday Jul 17th, 2018 12:17 PM

Fifty human rights advocates held a vibrant, musical protest on the sidewalk just outside New York’s Joyce Theater to oppose the opening night performance by the Batsheva Dance Company, a leader in helping the Israeli government to whitewash its violent repression of the Palestinian people. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs touts Batsheva as "perhaps the best known global ambassador of Israeli culture,” and uses the troupe to convey a positive image of the country and divert attention from its human rights abuses, as part of the government’s “Brand Israel” PR initiative.