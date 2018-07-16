From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Hunters Point Shipyard Testing Scam Cover-up Protested “Prosecute The Crooks"
A rally was held to protest the new testing scheme at the Hunters Point shipyard that will not properly test the danger of radioactivity at the super-fund shipyard site.
A rally and protest was held at the Hunters Point Shipyard Lennar Housing development on July 16, 2018 to protest the lack of proper retesting of the superfund radioactive contaminated site. The California Department of Toxics Substance Control was supposed to start scanning of some sites on the toxic site but are refusing to retest parcel A. They also are refusing to do core testing.
The CDTSC had also refused to allow there to be any community process in the retesting of the site. Residents talked about the cancer epidemic including the loss of family members and also the role of politicians including Gavin Newsom, Willie Brown and the new mayor London Breed in being part of pushing the Lennar development despite the serious health and safety hazards and whistleblowers at Tetra Tech and Test America. Over $1 billion has already been spent on the biggest Eco-fraud in the United States with massive falsified testing and retaliation against whistleblowers and these projects are still being pushing by Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi who have financial ties to the developments at the shipyard and Treasure Island. Participants also called on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to criminally investigate the cover-up. The press conference was sponsored by GreenAction.
Additional media:
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/Nearly-Half-of-Hunters-Point-Shipyard-Radiation-Cleanup-in-Question-Contractor-Possibly-Faked-Data-471799074.html
http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-shipyard-soil-samples-manipulated-or-12529511.php
http://sfbayview.com/2017/06/whistleblowers-who-worked-at-hunters-point-naval-shipyard-superfund-site-join-together-to-warn-the-public-about-radioactive-coverup/
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Former-Contractors-Claim-Hunters-Point-Cleanup-is-Botched-259871511.html
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency--293711041.html
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-24-15-osha-whistleblowers-and-corruption-with-whitman
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Guards at Lennar Office To Prevent Questions Of Testers
Lennar hired guards to prevent anyone questioning the California Department of Toxics Substance Control official who were in the building.
Many of the new homeowners are trying to get out and are demanding answers from Lennar about the serious health and safety problems and falsification of testing in the $1 billion Eco-fraud cover-up
