DPR 2017 Air Monitoring Shows all Pesticides Below Health Screening Levels by Charlotte Fadipe

Monday Jul 16th, 2018 4:32 PM

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) released air monitoring results showing that, once again, all of the pesticides monitored in the DPR air monitoring network in 2017, were found below levels that indicate a health concern.