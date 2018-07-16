top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 8/23/2018
Philosopher Martha Nussbaum Examines Our Plight
Date Thursday August 23
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
St. John's Presbyterian Church. 2727 College Ave., Berkeley
Tickets: indie bookstores + brownpapertickets.com
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
Acclaimed scholar and humanist Martha Nussbaum, Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago, author of many books, now presents "The Monarchy of Fear" - in which she turns her full attention to the dreadful crisis of American politics since Trump was elected. She articulates a clear politics of constructive work and hope.
sm_martha_nussbaum_in_berkeley.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 16th, 2018 9:58 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code