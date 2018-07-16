From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Philosopher Martha Nussbaum Examines Our Plight
|Thursday August 23
|7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
St. John's Presbyterian Church. 2727 College Ave., Berkeley
Tickets: indie bookstores + brownpapertickets.com
Acclaimed scholar and humanist Martha Nussbaum, Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Chicago, author of many books, now presents "The Monarchy of Fear" - in which she turns her full attention to the dreadful crisis of American politics since Trump was elected. She articulates a clear politics of constructive work and hope.
