California Education/Action Conference



Charters, Privatization, Co-Locations & Fight Back



July 29 (Sunday), 10:00 - 4:00



Location: Finnish Hall - 1970 Chestnut St., Berkeley

($10 - 20 Donation requested - No one turned away due to the lack of funds) For pre-registration, contact:



The survival of public education is now at stake in California and throughout the country. Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is continuing the complete privatization of education with char- ters and destruction of public teacher jobs. The con- ference will look at how the charter industry and the California Charter School Association is breaking up public education through “co-locations” and the rampant fraud, corruption, and scams, with an ex- plosive $6 billion being spent on charters. It will also look at how the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (calSTARS) is threatened by charter schools. Speakers will also look at how Peer Assistance and Review Program (PAR) and other programs are tar- geting senior teachers, African American, and Lati-



no teachers through workplace bullying and illegal confidentiality agreements. They will also look at how teachers, parents and students can fight back to protect their schools and futures. Lunch included. For pre-registration, Contact:





9:30 Registration



10:00 Opening Introductions



10:30 The Attack On Public Education



Nina Deerfield - Pomona Community College School Board*

George Wright - CSU Retired and United Public Work- ers For Action



11:00 Public Schools And Parents fighting Back Against Charters & Co-locations



Carl Peterson - LAUSD* Parent

Alma Delucchi - OEA*

Michael Hutchinson - Oakland Public School Advo- cate



UTR and other teachers from California



12:00 Report from NEA Convention



Mary Flanagan - UTR* Kristin Jones - UTR*



12:30 Lunch

12:45 The Charter Movement and Research



Roxana Marachi - public school advocate



John Irminger - UTR*

Carlos Taboada - Defend Public Education NOW!



2:00 Role of Education Unions



Jack Gerson - OEA* retired

Michael Dominguez - UTLA* retired



2:30 Programs Targeting Teachers And Reseg regation



Morris White - Public Education Advocate Lisa Ann Lee - UESF*



Margaret Reyes (invited)



3:30 -Proposals for action to fight back and defend public education



-Statewide rally against privatization/ charters/co-locations in Sacramento -Bay Area action against KIPP at GAP Corporation in SF



SCHEDULE



Sponsored by Defend Public Education NOW!



https://www.facebook.com/DefendPublicEducationNOW





4:00 PM Conference Closes



