|7/29 CA Conf Charters, Privatization, Co-Locations & Fight Back
|Sunday July 29
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Finnish Hall - 1970 Chestnut St., Berkeley
|Conference
|Defend Public Education NOW!
California Education/Action Conference
Charters, Privatization, Co-Locations & Fight Back
July 29 (Sunday), 10:00 - 4:00
Location: Finnish Hall - 1970 Chestnut St., Berkeley
($10 - 20 Donation requested - No one turned away due to the lack of funds) For pre-registration, contact: 1carloxT [at] gmail.com
The survival of public education is now at stake in California and throughout the country. Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is continuing the complete privatization of education with char- ters and destruction of public teacher jobs. The con- ference will look at how the charter industry and the California Charter School Association is breaking up public education through “co-locations” and the rampant fraud, corruption, and scams, with an ex- plosive $6 billion being spent on charters. It will also look at how the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (calSTARS) is threatened by charter schools. Speakers will also look at how Peer Assistance and Review Program (PAR) and other programs are tar- geting senior teachers, African American, and Lati-
no teachers through workplace bullying and illegal confidentiality agreements. They will also look at how teachers, parents and students can fight back to protect their schools and futures. Lunch included. For pre-registration, Contact:lvpsf [at] igc.org
9:30 Registration
10:00 Opening Introductions
10:30 The Attack On Public Education
Nina Deerfield - Pomona Community College School Board*
George Wright - CSU Retired and United Public Work- ers For Action
11:00 Public Schools And Parents fighting Back Against Charters & Co-locations
Carl Peterson - LAUSD* Parent
Alma Delucchi - OEA*
Michael Hutchinson - Oakland Public School Advo- cate
UTR and other teachers from California
12:00 Report from NEA Convention
Mary Flanagan - UTR* Kristin Jones - UTR*
12:30 Lunch
12:45 The Charter Movement and Research
Roxana Marachi - public school advocate
John Irminger - UTR*
Carlos Taboada - Defend Public Education NOW!
2:00 Role of Education Unions
Jack Gerson - OEA* retired
Michael Dominguez - UTLA* retired
2:30 Programs Targeting Teachers And Reseg regation
Morris White - Public Education Advocate Lisa Ann Lee - UESF*
Margaret Reyes (invited)
3:30 -Proposals for action to fight back and defend public education
-Statewide rally against privatization/ charters/co-locations in Sacramento -Bay Area action against KIPP at GAP Corporation in SF
SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Defend Public Education NOW!
https://www.facebook.com/DefendPublicEducationNOW
4:00 PM Conference Closes
(* for identification only)
https://www.facebook.com/DefendPublicEduca...
