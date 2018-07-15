top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 7/29/2018
7/29 CA Conf Charters, Privatization, Co-Locations & Fight Back
Date Sunday July 29
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Finnish Hall - 1970 Chestnut St., Berkeley
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorDefend Public Education NOW!
7/29 CA Conf Charters, Privatization, Co-Locations & Fight Back

California Education/Action Conference

Charters, Privatization, Co-Locations & Fight Back

July 29 (Sunday), 10:00 - 4:00

Location: Finnish Hall - 1970 Chestnut St., Berkeley
($10 - 20 Donation requested - No one turned away due to the lack of funds) For pre-registration, contact: 1carloxT [at] gmail.com

The survival of public education is now at stake in California and throughout the country. Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is continuing the complete privatization of education with char- ters and destruction of public teacher jobs. The con- ference will look at how the charter industry and the California Charter School Association is breaking up public education through “co-locations” and the rampant fraud, corruption, and scams, with an ex- plosive $6 billion being spent on charters. It will also look at how the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (calSTARS) is threatened by charter schools. Speakers will also look at how Peer Assistance and Review Program (PAR) and other programs are tar- geting senior teachers, African American, and Lati-

no teachers through workplace bullying and illegal confidentiality agreements. They will also look at how teachers, parents and students can fight back to protect their schools and futures. Lunch included. For pre-registration, Contact:lvpsf [at] igc.org


9:30 Registration

10:00 Opening Introductions

10:30 The Attack On Public Education

Nina Deerfield - Pomona Community College School Board*
George Wright - CSU Retired and United Public Work- ers For Action

11:00 Public Schools And Parents fighting Back Against Charters & Co-locations

Carl Peterson - LAUSD* Parent
Alma Delucchi - OEA*
Michael Hutchinson - Oakland Public School Advo- cate

UTR and other teachers from California

12:00 Report from NEA Convention

Mary Flanagan - UTR* Kristin Jones - UTR*

12:30 Lunch
12:45 The Charter Movement and Research

Roxana Marachi - public school advocate

John Irminger - UTR*
Carlos Taboada - Defend Public Education NOW!

2:00 Role of Education Unions

Jack Gerson - OEA* retired
Michael Dominguez - UTLA* retired

2:30 Programs Targeting Teachers And Reseg regation

Morris White - Public Education Advocate Lisa Ann Lee - UESF*

Margaret Reyes (invited)

3:30 -Proposals for action to fight back and defend public education

-Statewide rally against privatization/ charters/co-locations in Sacramento -Bay Area action against KIPP at GAP Corporation in SF

SCHEDULE

Sponsored by Defend Public Education NOW!

https://www.facebook.com/DefendPublicEducationNOW


4:00 PM Conference Closes

(* for identification only)
sm_7-29-18-education-conf-flyer.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/DefendPublicEduca...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 15th, 2018 3:37 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code