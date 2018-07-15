Screening the Red Army Faction explores representations of the Red Army Faction (RAF) in print media, film and art. The book contributes both a new history and a new cultural history of post-fascist era West Germany that grapples with the fledgling republic's most pivotal debates about the nature of democracy and authority; about violence, its motivations and regulation; and about its cultural afterlife.





Christina Gerhardt is Associate Professor of German at University of Hawai'i at Manoa.



Free admission.



http://www.TheGreenArcade.com For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 15th, 2018 2:47 PM