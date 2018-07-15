From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Red Army Faction and West Germany's Debate Over Democracy and Authority
|Wednesday August 01
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|Speaker
|The Green Arcade
|candymansf [at] yahoo.com
|415-431-6800
Screening the Red Army Faction explores representations of the Red Army Faction (RAF) in print media, film and art. The book contributes both a new history and a new cultural history of post-fascist era West Germany that grapples with the fledgling republic's most pivotal debates about the nature of democracy and authority; about violence, its motivations and regulation; and about its cultural afterlife.
Christina Gerhardt is Associate Professor of German at University of Hawai'i at Manoa.
Free admission.
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
