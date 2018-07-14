top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 7/26/2018
Emma's Revolution: Resistance Concert 
Date Thursday July 26
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSusan Mashiyama
Emma’s Revolution is the award-winning, progressive activist duo of Pat Humphries and Sandy O, whose songs including "Never Turning Back" have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger, and covered by Holly Near. With beautiful harmonies and acoustic guitars, the duo’s songs cover issues from reproductive injustice to refugees and Black Lives Matter to the sustaining power of love. They'll be joined by Grammy-award winning violinist Lisa Gutkin of the acclaimed Klezmatics. You can find more and get tickets at emmasrevolution.com. Potluck snack contributions are welcome. Co-sponsored by BFUU Music and Social Justice Committees.
$20 suggested donation; $25 at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Get Tickets Here:
https://emmasrevolution.com/event/2365404/473190045/emmasrev-with-lisa-gutkin-of-the-klezmatics
https://www.facebook.com/events/1808636185894808/
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html


sm_emmasrev.jpg
original image (2312x1920)
For more event information:
https://emmasrevolution.com/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 14th, 2018 9:04 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code