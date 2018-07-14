From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Emma's Revolution: Resistance Concert
|Date
|Thursday July 26
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Susan Mashiyama
|
Emma’s Revolution is the award-winning, progressive activist duo of Pat Humphries and Sandy O, whose songs including "Never Turning Back" have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger, and covered by Holly Near. With beautiful harmonies and acoustic guitars, the duo’s songs cover issues from reproductive injustice to refugees and Black Lives Matter to the sustaining power of love. They'll be joined by Grammy-award winning violinist Lisa Gutkin of the acclaimed Klezmatics. You can find more and get tickets at emmasrevolution.com. Potluck snack contributions are welcome. Co-sponsored by BFUU Music and Social Justice Committees.
$20 suggested donation; $25 at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Get Tickets Here:
https://emmasrevolution.com/event/2365404/473190045/emmasrev-with-lisa-gutkin-of-the-klezmatics
https://www.facebook.com/events/1808636185894808/
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
https://emmasrevolution.com/
https://emmasrevolution.com/
