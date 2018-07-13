From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|On Art and Revolution: Radical Classical Composers
|Friday August 03
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street, San Francisco (at Ellis St., use Civic Center BART, or #19, #31, #47 Muni). Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party. For childcare or work exchange call 415-864-1278 or email baFSP [at] earthlink.net. http://www.socialism.com
|Norma G.
From the past to the present, radical politics have found their way into the hearts and minds of composers and artists alike. An accomplished classical musician and socialist feminist looks at musical works with revolutionary themes and at the struggles of the people who produced them. An open discussion will follow.
Friday, August 3. Doors open at 6pm, Discussion 6:30pm. Door donation $2-5, Light supper available for $7.
http://www.socialism.com
