From the past to the present, radical politics have found their way into the hearts and minds of composers and artists alike. An accomplished classical musician and socialist feminist looks at musical works with revolutionary themes and at the struggles of the people who produced them. An open discussion will follow.



Friday, August 3. Doors open at 6pm, Discussion 6:30pm. Door donation $2-5, Light supper available for $7.







http://www.socialism.com For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 13th, 2018 10:18 PM