On Art and Revolution: Radical Classical Composers
Date Friday August 03
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street, San Francisco (at Ellis St., use Civic Center BART, or #19, #31, #47 Muni). Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party. For childcare or work exchange call 415-864-1278 or email baFSP [at] earthlink.net.  http://www.socialism.com
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNorma G.
From the past to the present, radical politics have found their way into the hearts and minds of composers and artists alike. An accomplished classical musician and socialist feminist looks at musical works with revolutionary themes and at the struggles of the people who produced them. An open discussion will follow.

Friday, August 3. Doors open at 6pm, Discussion 6:30pm. Door donation $2-5, Light supper available for $7.
For more event information:
http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 13th, 2018 10:18 PM
