Brown's Last Chance campaign gives 'Poison Pumpjack' award to Jerry Brown by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jul 12th, 2018 8:19 PM

The greenwashing of Brown’s questionable environmental record is nothing new. The Blue Green Alliance on October 17, 2013 awarded Brown the "Right Stuff" award for his "environmental leadership" just a month after he signed Senate Bill 4, Senator Fran Pavley's green light for fracking bill.