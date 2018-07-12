top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Socialist Analysis & Discussion "Workers, Women and Refugees vs. Supreme Court"
Date Friday July 20
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Over the past month, the Supreme Court has waged major attacks on the rights of working people. The racist Muslim ban was ruled constitutional by a vote of 5-4 despite mass opposition throughout the country. Meanwhile, reproductive rights were further eroded when the Supreme Court voted in favor of faith-based pregnancy crisis clinics and their right to “freedom of speech,” allowing these clinics to withhold medical information based on religious beliefs. On June 27, the Supreme Court dealt a huge blow to unions in the Janus v. AFSCME decision by eliminating the mandate of public sector unions to collect dues weakening their ability to affectively represent their membership.

These examples show once again the true pro-corporate nature of the U.S. government and the need for a mass workers’ movement to demand our rights regardless of who sits on the Supreme Court. Join us for socialist analysis on these decisions and how we can organize a fight back movement.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/288382201736892/
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 12th, 2018 7:51 AM
