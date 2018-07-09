From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Rally/Speak-Out At SF Japan Consulate: Stop Reopening Japan Nuclear Plants
|Date
|Wednesday July 11
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St near California St.
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|No Nukes Action Committee
|
Rally/Speak-Out At SF Japan Consulate: Stop Reopening Japan Nuclear Plants Threatening Another Fukushima & Defend The Fukushima Children and Families
Wednesday July 11, 2018 3:00 PM
Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St near California St.
San Francisco
Despite the danger of another major earthquake in Japan the Abe government continues to push to reopen Japan’s nuclear power plants. Many of these plants are over 40 years old and increasingly dangerous. Even three past prime ministers are again reopening these plants but the government and militarists not only want to open up the plants but develop nuclear weapons. The government is also demanding that the families and children return to Fukushima despite the serious dangers of contamination. There is a growing danger of militarization and elimination of article 9 of the Japanese constitution which prohibits war.
We urge all opponents of nuclear power and remilitarization of Japan and Asia to attend the rally and speak-out.
Date :Wednesday July 11, 2018 3:00 PM
Place : The front of SF Japanese Consulate
275 Battery Street, SF 3-4 blocks from the BART Embarcadero station
Initiated by No Nukes Action nonukesaction.wordpress.com
Japan TEPCO willing to resume Higashidori nuclear plant construction
original image (870x578)
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com
