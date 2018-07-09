From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Coalition Protests Delta Tunnels Tax as MWD Revotes on $11 Billion to finance WaterFix by Dan Bacher

Monday Jul 9th, 2018 11:09 PM

“Public records show that tunnel supporters on the MWD board, with help from Governor Brown, engaged in back room wheeling and dealing to pressure MWD board members to finance the tunnels project,” said Brenna Norton of Food and Water Watch.