Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
Urgent Action Protest: Save SCOTUS, No Trump Pick! Rally in San Jose
Date Tuesday July 10
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
San Jose Federal Courthouse, 2nd and San Carlos St, San Jose 95112
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Defenders of the Constitution
SAVE SCOTUS: Protest Against Trump Appointing Another Supreme Court Justice

WHEN: Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 @ noon

WHERE: San Jose Federal Courthouse 2nd and San Carlos St, San Jose 95112

On Monday evening, July 9,2018, President Trump announced his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court.

We're showing up at the San Jose Federal Courthouse to demand our senators protect our democracy— our choice, our affordable health care, our rights— and #SaveSCOTUS.

On Tuesday at noon, a diverse group of lawyers and community activists (San Jose Defenders of the Constitution) will protest this nomination at the Japanese American Internment Memorial (“Ruth Asawa’s sculpture of the concentration camp experience of Japanese Americans and Japanese immigrants.”) at the San Jose Federal Court House at 2nd and San Carlos (at the 2nd Street entrance).

We will call on Senators Feinstein and Harris to resist President Trump's nomination by taking the position that there should be no vote on ANY Trump appointee until:
1. after the Fall election and
2. unless President Trump is cleared by the Mueller investigation

We hope you will join us to add your voice to this crucial fight! And please share this with everyone who cares about defending the Supreme Court!

#SaveSCOTUS

https://www.facebook.com/events/662613874099378/
For more event information:
http://act.indivisible.org/event/save-scot...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 9th, 2018 7:23 PM
