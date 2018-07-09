From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|International Overdose Awareness Day Vigil
|Date
|Friday August 31
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
|
On August 31 we honor and remember community members who have died of overdose. Join us on the courthouse steps at 5:30 to gather and walk to San Lorenzo Park. Signs and photographs are welcome. We will host guest speakers, training and distribution of Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips.
Presented in collaboration by the Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County and the Safe Rx Coalition
