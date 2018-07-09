top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 8/31/2018
International Overdose Awareness Day Vigil
Date Friday August 31
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorHarm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
On August 31 we honor and remember community members who have died of overdose. Join us on the courthouse steps at 5:30 to gather and walk to San Lorenzo Park. Signs and photographs are welcome. We will host guest speakers, training and distribution of Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips.

Presented in collaboration by the Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County and the Safe Rx Coalition
sm_international_overdose_awareness_day_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (480x672)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2684088804...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 9th, 2018 12:16 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code