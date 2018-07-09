Join us every 2nd Saturday as we write letters to immigrants and refugees in detention at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond and at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego.



We will have instructions on how to write the letters to meet the detention center guidelines. Find out ways you can help in the fight to re-unite families separated by US immigration policies.



Directions: Come to the entrance to the 1040 Building in the Tannery Complex. You may park in the lot nearest the Arts Center.

