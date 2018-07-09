top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 7/11/2018
Armistice Year Celebration
Date Wednesday July 11
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorArmistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
Coleen Douglas joins Armistice 100 SC Group for an interactive song session at 11 am at the Town Clock. Join the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the WWI peace treaty. There will be a ceremony, bell ringing, speeches and lively songs. In addition to Coleen, the Raging Grannies, plus Steve Bare and Gail Swain will add their voices to commemorate the promise of peace.

At the end of World War 1, November 11th was declared as Armistice Day, a day to commit to a peaceful world and an end to all war! November 11th, 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of the declaration of Armistice Day, and a world without war, at the end of WWI - we celebrate on the 11th of each month as we move toward 11/11/2018 and making Armistice a reality!

VETERANS FOR PEACE PROPOSE 2018 AS ARMISTICE YEAR “2018 ~ The Year that Armistice becomes Real”

Sponsor: Peace United Church, Veterans for Peace Chapter 11 SC, CodePink SC, People United for Peace of Santa Cruz County

Contact: Lynda Francis
Phone: 8314651778
Email: lyndafrancis198 [at] gmail.com


Photo: Medea Benjamin speaks at Armistice 100 event on 6/11/18, by John Malkin.
sm_medea_benjamin_armistice_day_santa_cruz_town_clock.jpeg
original image (1183x784)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 9th, 2018 11:57 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code