Photo: Medea Benjamin speaks at Armistice 100 event on 6/11/18, by John Malkin. Coleen Douglas joins Armistice 100 SC Group for an interactive song session at 11 am at the Town Clock. Join the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the WWI peace treaty. There will be a ceremony, bell ringing, speeches and lively songs. In addition to Coleen, the Raging Grannies, plus Steve Bare and Gail Swain will add their voices to commemorate the promise of peace.At the end of World War 1, November 11th was declared as Armistice Day, a day to commit to a peaceful world and an end to all war! November 11th, 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of the declaration of Armistice Day, and a world without war, at the end of WWI - we celebrate on the 11th of each month as we move toward 11/11/2018 and making Armistice a reality!VETERANS FOR PEACE PROPOSE 2018 AS ARMISTICE YEAR “2018 ~ The Year that Armistice becomes Real”Sponsor: Peace United Church, Veterans for Peace Chapter 11 SC, CodePink SC, People United for Peace of Santa Cruz CountyContact: Lynda FrancisPhone: 8314651778Email: lyndafrancis198 [at] gmail.com Photo: Medea Benjamin speaks at Armistice 100 event on 6/11/18, by John Malkin.

