Korean Oracle Workers Strike & Struggle For Justice
Korean Oracle workers have been on strike since May 16, 2018.
\Korean Oracle workers have been on strike since May 16, 2018 over health and safety conditions and wages. The average working hours at Oracle Korea is about 80-100 hours per week, yet most workers have seen no wage increase over the last 10 years.
These workers are calling on international support in their struggle for justice and human rights. This video was distributed on 7/8/18
For additional media:
http://www.uniglobalunion.org/news/oracle-korea-workers-continue-strike
http://uniglobalunion.org/news/oracle-korea-workers-union-strike-over-unfair-wage-policies
Production of Oracle Korea Labor Union
