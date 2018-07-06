From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Occupy ICE San Francisco Support Rally
|Date
|Saturday July 07
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|
444 Washington St
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|OccupySF
|
Join us in numbers for an emergency rally to support and defend the #OccupyICESF blockade at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 444 Washington St., San Francisco, CA.
--------------
Full schedule Schedule for Saturday, July 7 (Subject to change)
9-11am: Coffee not Cops
11am-12pm: Cleanup/Rally Prep
12-4pm: RALLY! (and lunch)
4-5pm: Letter Writing to Detainees
5-8pm: Dinner
8-9pm: FTP Poetry
9pm: Vigil
--------------
Please get off at Embarcadero BART, rather than Montgomery, and walk to the encampment if you are BARTing.
Wondering what to bring? Bring a water bottle, close-toed shoes, and comfortable/useful clothing to stay safe and well. Bring supplies from the following list at your discretion/ability:
Painters Tape. Rubbing alcohol. Charged car or motorcycle batteries. Easy ups / canopies. Chairs. Buckets. Tables. Tarps. Storage containers. Shelving. Ice and coolers. Sound Systems & instruments. DJs. Power systems. Games and toys. Traffic cones. Nails/Hammer/Drills. Brooms/cleaning supplies. Herbal medicine. Altar materials. Generator. Solar chargers. Stove. Ear plugs. Speakers / PAs. Masking tape. Paint. Fire extinguishers. Cigarettes. Sign materials. Portable heaters. Cooked meals. Organic juice. Organic produce.
This is an ongoing blockade of the ICE building and your in-person on-the-ground support, material support, financial support, and outreach support is requested and appreciated. Funds can be donated by Venmo to @DSASF or in-person at the camp kitchen. Funds are being allocated by participatory budgeting via the Fundraising & Finances Working Group, and bookkeeping is being transparently recorded.
We do have portapotties; but please use local cafes and restaurants during the day.
#AbolishICE #OccupyICE #OccupySFICE
original image (526x526)
