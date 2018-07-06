top
In Santa Rosa, thousands demand an end to Trump's Zero-Tolerance Policy
by photos: Bill Clark
Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
Several thousand people gathered at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa on June 30th. They called for the reunification of immigrant families separated at the southern U.S. border and demanded an end to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.
Photos by Bill Clark, free to not-for-profit organizations. Please credit the photographer.

Signs showed the sentiment of Santa Rosa and nearby residents. One said "End Child Internment Camps, Vote Out Republicans Everywhere". Another carried the message, "When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty".

One woman toted a placard with the humorous note, "I've Seen Smarter Cabinets at Ikea". Another funny sign called for the abolish of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency with the message, "People in Hell Want ICE...Send ICE there".
§People in Hell Want Ice...
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
§Don't Jail Kids
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
Entertain them with funny faces instead
§Resist
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
§Vote Out Republicans
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
§Resist!
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
§Ikea Cabinets
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
by photos: Bill Clark Friday Jul 6th, 2018 6:09 AM
Add Your Comments
