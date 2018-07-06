From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights
In Santa Rosa, thousands demand an end to Trump's Zero-Tolerance Policy
Several thousand people gathered at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa on June 30th. They called for the reunification of immigrant families separated at the southern U.S. border and demanded an end to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.
Photos by Bill Clark, free to not-for-profit organizations. Please credit the photographer.
Photos by Bill Clark, free to not-for-profit organizations. Please credit the photographer.
original image (1477x1200)
Several thousand people gathered at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa on June 30th. They called for the reunification of immigrant families separated at the southern U.S. border and demanded an end to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.
Signs showed the sentiment of Santa Rosa and nearby residents. One said "End Child Internment Camps, Vote Out Republicans Everywhere". Another carried the message, "When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty".
One woman toted a placard with the humorous note, "I've Seen Smarter Cabinets at Ikea". Another funny sign called for the abolish of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency with the message, "People in Hell Want ICE...Send ICE there".
Signs showed the sentiment of Santa Rosa and nearby residents. One said "End Child Internment Camps, Vote Out Republicans Everywhere". Another carried the message, "When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty".
One woman toted a placard with the humorous note, "I've Seen Smarter Cabinets at Ikea". Another funny sign called for the abolish of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency with the message, "People in Hell Want ICE...Send ICE there".
§People in Hell Want Ice...
original image (1288x1200)
original image (1812x1200)
Entertain them with funny faces instead
original image (1189x1200)
original image (1565x1200)
original image (1741x1200)
original image (887x1200)
original image (1784x1200)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network