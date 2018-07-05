Friday July 6, 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

"See, Be Seen: Community Portraits"

Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History

705 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History exhibits portraits by local artists: David Fleming, Maggie Renner Hellmann, Karen Kaplan, Mattie Leeds, Don Monkerud, Dawn Motyka, Marvin Plummer, Shmuel Thaler, Ann Thiermann and 250+ artists.



Exhibition Dates: May 4 - September 23, 2018



Free Admission on "First Fridays" 10 AM - 9 PM.



The museum is open daily 10 AM - 8 PM.

$10. General Admission, $8. Students

FREE for MAH members and children under 5.











https://santacruzmah.org/see-be-seen For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 2:14 PM