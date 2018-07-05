top
See, Be Seen: Community Portraits
Date Friday July 06
Time 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History
705 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorWhitney Ford-Terry
Emailwhitney [at] santacruzmah.org
Phone(831) 429-1964
Friday July 6, 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
"See, Be Seen: Community Portraits"
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History
705 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History exhibits portraits by local artists: David Fleming, Maggie Renner Hellmann, Karen Kaplan, Mattie Leeds, Don Monkerud, Dawn Motyka, Marvin Plummer, Shmuel Thaler, Ann Thiermann and 250+ artists.

Exhibition Dates: May 4 - September 23, 2018

Free Admission on "First Fridays" 10 AM - 9 PM.

The museum is open daily 10 AM - 8 PM.
$10. General Admission, $8. Students
FREE for MAH members and children under 5.

https://santacruzmah.org/see-be-seen
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 2:14 PM
