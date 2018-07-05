From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 7/ 6/2018
|See, Be Seen: Community Portraits
|Date
|Friday July 06
|Time
|10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History
705 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Whitney Ford-Terry
|whitney [at] santacruzmah.org
|Phone
|(831) 429-1964
|
Friday July 6, 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
"See, Be Seen: Community Portraits"
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History
705 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History exhibits portraits by local artists: David Fleming, Maggie Renner Hellmann, Karen Kaplan, Mattie Leeds, Don Monkerud, Dawn Motyka, Marvin Plummer, Shmuel Thaler, Ann Thiermann and 250+ artists.
Exhibition Dates: May 4 - September 23, 2018
Free Admission on "First Fridays" 10 AM - 9 PM.
The museum is open daily 10 AM - 8 PM.
$10. General Admission, $8. Students
FREE for MAH members and children under 5.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 2:14 PM
https://santacruzmah.org/see-be-seen
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network