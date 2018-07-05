top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Occupy ICE SF Standing Strong
by Solidarity with Immigrants
Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
Demonstrators welcomed hundreds of people who came to an “ICE Block Party” yesterday. A core group of protesters are staying 24/7 at an encampment at 444 Washington St. in San Francisco, taking over the street outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.
sm_occupyicetentsbest.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Demonstrators welcomed hundreds of people who came to an “ICE Block Party” yesterday. A core group of protesters are staying 24/7 at an encampment at 444 Washington St. in San Francisco, taking over the street outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Participants site ICE’s violation of human rights as the primary reason for the action and have erected a pavilion and barbed wire fence to fortify their barricade.

Participants in Occupy ICE SF are encouraging folks to stay the night whenever possible, and to bring supplies including food, water, beverages, ice and coolers. Music performances, instruments, and sound systems are most welcome to help the protesters “turn up the heat and melt the ice”.

Occupy ICE SF stands in solidarity with undocumented immigrants from around the world as they vehemently oppose President Trump’s immigration policies. Protesters are calling for the abolishment of ICE, saying the agency has attempted to transform state and local law enforcement agencies into deportation machines. The San Francisco Police Department is monitoring the encampment but so far there have been no arrests.
§barbed wire/list of needs
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicewirers.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
§Chinga la Migra
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicechingalamigra.jpg
original image (2000x1286)
§The backdrop
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicetallbldgs.jpg
original image (1500x2020)
§Fight Fascism
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicesffightfascism.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§admonished
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicesfadmonished_1.jpg
original image (2000x2037)
§Indigenous Solidarity
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicesfindigenoussolid.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Fuck ICE
by Solidarity with Immigrants Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM
sm_occupyicesffuckice.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code