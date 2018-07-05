From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Occupy ICE SF Standing Strong by Solidarity with Immigrants

Thursday Jul 5th, 2018 11:02 AM

Demonstrators welcomed hundreds of people who came to an “ICE Block Party” yesterday. A core group of protesters are staying 24/7 at an encampment at 444 Washington St. in San Francisco, taking over the street outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Participants site ICE’s violation of human rights as the primary reason for the action and have erected a pavilion and barbed wire fence to fortify their barricade.



Participants in Occupy ICE SF are encouraging folks to stay the night whenever possible, and to bring supplies including food, water, beverages, ice and coolers. Music performances, instruments, and sound systems are most welcome to help the protesters “turn up the heat and melt the ice”.



Occupy ICE SF stands in solidarity with undocumented immigrants from around the world as they vehemently oppose President Trump’s immigration policies. Protesters are calling for the abolishment of ICE, saying the agency has attempted to transform state and local law enforcement agencies into deportation machines. The San Francisco Police Department is monitoring the encampment but so far there have been no arrests.