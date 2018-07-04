top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Rally for Immigrant Rights at Stanford University Entrance
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos
Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
On June 30th, as part of a national day of action to protest Trump's family separations at the US/Mexico border, the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center held a rally near the entrance to Stanford University.
Photos by Jack Owicki, please credit the author if you repost them.
sm_30thpasigns_1.jpg
original image (4424x2952)
With sun ablazing, hundreds gathered at noon on June 30th to participate in the national day of action, "Families Belong Together".

The event was sponsored by the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
§Embarcadero
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
sm_30thpaembarcadero.jpg
original image (4608x3185)
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
§Stanford crazy-making sign at entrance
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
sm_30thpastanford.jpg
original image (5057x3387)
Always posted at the campus entrance: congratulations for athletics, never for activism (sigh)
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
§Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
sm_30thpappjc.jpg
original image (4608x3185)
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
§signs
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
sm_30thpacorners_1.jpg
original image (3260x2375)
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
§UU t-shirt
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
sm_30thpauucpashirt.jpg
original image (4162x2399)
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
§sign
by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM
sm_30thpanogreencard.jpg
original image (3456x3832)
https://www.peaceandjustice.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code