Rally for Immigrant Rights at Stanford University Entrance by RR Text/Jacki Owicki photos

Wednesday Jul 4th, 2018 5:32 AM

On June 30th, as part of a national day of action to protest Trump's family separations at the US/Mexico border, the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center held a rally near the entrance to Stanford University.

Photos by Jack Owicki, please credit the author if you repost them.

With sun ablazing, hundreds gathered at noon on June 30th to participate in the national day of action, "Families Belong Together".



The event was sponsored by the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.