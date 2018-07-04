From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Rally for Immigrant Rights at Stanford University Entrance
On June 30th, as part of a national day of action to protest Trump's family separations at the US/Mexico border, the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center held a rally near the entrance to Stanford University.
Photos by Jack Owicki, please credit the author if you repost them.
Photos by Jack Owicki, please credit the author if you repost them.
original image (4424x2952)
With sun ablazing, hundreds gathered at noon on June 30th to participate in the national day of action, "Families Belong Together".
The event was sponsored by the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.
The event was sponsored by the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.
§Embarcadero
original image (5057x3387)
Always posted at the campus entrance: congratulations for athletics, never for activism (sigh)
original image (3260x2375)
original image (4162x2399)
original image (3456x3832)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network