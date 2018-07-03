



This is a July 4th block party to celebrate and resist at the ongoing occupation and blockade of the San Francisco Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building at 444 Washington St. (also 630 Sansome St.) San Francisco, CA. This is not a celebration of Independence Day; this is a celebration of resistance.



Join us at 12 noon and hang with us until evening. Folks are welcomed and encouraged to stay the night, and to bring supplies including food, water, beverages, ice and coolers, easy-ups and canopies, music, instruments, sound systems, charged car and motorcycle batteries, art supplies, sidewalk chalk bubbles, and anything else you can contribute to help us turn up the heat and melt the ice.



WE ARE ALSO INVITING FOLKS TO JOIN THE OCCUPATION LONG TERM, so please do bring what you need to stay if you like!



Get more info through the @OccupySFICE Twitter Account, @OccupyICESF Instagram, and at our facebook group page.

