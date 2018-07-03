From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 7/ 4/2018
|Block ICE Block Party — Occupy ICE SF
|Date
|Wednesday July 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
444 Washington St.
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Occupy SF ICE
|
Join #OccupyICESF for a July 4th block party to blockade ICE.
This is a July 4th block party to celebrate and resist at the ongoing occupation and blockade of the San Francisco Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building at 444 Washington St. (also 630 Sansome St.) San Francisco, CA. This is not a celebration of Independence Day; this is a celebration of resistance.
Join us at 12 noon and hang with us until evening. Folks are welcomed and encouraged to stay the night, and to bring supplies including food, water, beverages, ice and coolers, easy-ups and canopies, music, instruments, sound systems, charged car and motorcycle batteries, art supplies, sidewalk chalk bubbles, and anything else you can contribute to help us turn up the heat and melt the ice.
WE ARE ALSO INVITING FOLKS TO JOIN THE OCCUPATION LONG TERM, so please do bring what you need to stay if you like!
Get more info through the @OccupySFICE Twitter Account, @OccupyICESF Instagram, and at our facebook group page.
original image (1041x960)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network