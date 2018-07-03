From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 7/13/2018
|Community Forum - The fight for immigrant rights
|Date
|Friday July 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|
No ban, no separations, no deportations!
From the Muslim ban to family separations and deportations, people across the country are standing against the racist and inhumane policies of the Trump administration. On June 30, hundreds of thousands rallied and marched in more than 750 cities.
It is essential that this mobilization continue to defeat the entirety of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant campaign. Simply jailing entire families together, as Democratic Party-aligned politicians and organizations desire, does not solve the problem — the problem is that they are being held in cages in the first place! Everyone waiting on an application for asylum should be immediately released so that they can pursue their asylum claim in a safe environment free from coercion and with full legal representation in accordance with international law.
Join for presentations and discussion on the anti-racist fight back movement and learn how you can get involved.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/896186237248385/
original image (1920x1280)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 3rd, 2018 1:04 PM
http://www.pslweb.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network