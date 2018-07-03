top
San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Community Forum - The fight for immigrant rights
Date Friday July 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
No ban, no separations, no deportations!

From the Muslim ban to family separations and deportations, people across the country are standing against the racist and inhumane policies of the Trump administration. On June 30, hundreds of thousands rallied and marched in more than 750 cities.

It is essential that this mobilization continue to defeat the entirety of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant campaign. Simply jailing entire families together, as Democratic Party-aligned politicians and organizations desire, does not solve the problem — the problem is that they are being held in cages in the first place! Everyone waiting on an application for asylum should be immediately released so that they can pursue their asylum claim in a safe environment free from coercion and with full legal representation in accordance with international law.

Join for presentations and discussion on the anti-racist fight back movement and learn how you can get involved.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/896186237248385/
sm_immirightsmarch_063018.jpg
original image (1920x1280)
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 3rd, 2018 1:04 PM
Add Your Comments
