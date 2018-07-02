top
As Night Falls in Mountain View, Candlelight Rally Calls for Immigration Reform
by photos by Neil Hendin, others
Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
By 8:30pm on the night of June 30th, a national day of action to protest the separation of children and parents at the US southern border, it was time to bring out the candles in Mountain View, California. Top photo: Sameena Usman of CAIR at left in the waning light.
sm_30thmvsaminagrns__1_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
By 8:30pm on the night of June 30th, a national day of action to protest the separation of children and parents at the US southern border, it was time to bring out the candles in Mountain View, California.

Candlelight illuminated speakers, signs, and equipment. A small child balanced atop her father's shoulders as the daylight waned. It was time for a round of We Shall Overcome, the song dissipating in the night air.

2,000 people filled the plaza, many said the largest turnout at the city's civic center ever. The city of Mountain View has a gentle, rolling valley floor covered with grasses, dotted with giant California live oaks and surrounded by mountains. It was originally inhabited by Ohlone Indians and is now populated by a large immigrant population from Mexico and Central America.
§evening
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvneilhtop__1__1.jpg
original image (1125x751)
Neil Hendin, photo
§kid
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvkidnh.jpg
original image (1125x751)
Neil Hendin, photo
§Raging Grannies with Candles
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvgrnscandles__1__1.jpg
original image (3024x2185)
§Granny Benay
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvbenaykid__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Just before the sun set, an 88 year old Raging Granny fell asleep
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvsleeping__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Amp on head alight in the night
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvnhamphead.jpg
original image (751x1125)
Neil Handin photo
§Lisa in the night
by photos by Neil Hendin, others Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 4:34 AM
sm_30thmvneillisa__1_.jpg
original image (1125x751)
Neil Handin photo
