As Night Falls in Mountain View, Candlelight Rally Calls for Immigration Reform
By 8:30pm on the night of June 30th, a national day of action to protest the separation of children and parents at the US southern border, it was time to bring out the candles in Mountain View, California. Top photo: Sameena Usman of CAIR at left in the waning light.
By 8:30pm on the night of June 30th, a national day of action to protest the separation of children and parents at the US southern border, it was time to bring out the candles in Mountain View, California.
Candlelight illuminated speakers, signs, and equipment. A small child balanced atop her father's shoulders as the daylight waned. It was time for a round of We Shall Overcome, the song dissipating in the night air.
2,000 people filled the plaza, many said the largest turnout at the city's civic center ever. The city of Mountain View has a gentle, rolling valley floor covered with grasses, dotted with giant California live oaks and surrounded by mountains. It was originally inhabited by Ohlone Indians and is now populated by a large immigrant population from Mexico and Central America.
Neil Hendin, photo
Neil Hendin, photo
Neil Handin photo
Neil Handin photo
