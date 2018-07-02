top
30,000 March in San Francisco to Protest Trump's Border Separations
by R.R./photos by Rose Marie Ramboz, Steve Disenhof, Karen Corby
Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
Beginning in San Francisco’s Dolores Park, demonstrators gathered from 9am Saturday. By the time their group made it to Civic Center via a march down Market Street, the crowd swelled to 30,000. June 30th was a national day of action protesting the Trump administration's border separations.

Top photo by Rose Marie Ramboz. Others by Karen Corby and Steve Disenhof. Photos free to non-profit groups, please credit the photographer should you repost.
sm_30thsfmrrfists_1.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
Beginning in San Francisco’s Dolores Park, demonstrators gathered from 9am Saturday. By the time their group made it to Civic Center via a march down Market Street, the crowd swelled 30,000. There, in front of City Hall, protesters listened to performances by Spanish-speaking rapper Gina Madrid and folk singer Joan Baez...and a number of speeches.

Many demonstrators held signs with the slogan “Families Belong Together—Familias Unidas No Divididas”, the theme of the event on this national day of action. Other signs denounced Trump for his racism or demanded the abolition of ICE.  One hastily made banner said, "Return the Children Now, You Friggin' Monsters" while a professionally printed sign read, "The Only Child We Should Lock Up is Trump".

Organizations, including Mujeres Unidas y Activas, CA Domestic Workers and Causa Justa, contributed to the march and rally. In addition, Families Belong Together San Francisco, Women's March San Francisco and Indivisible SF were key to the success of the campaign to pull people together to show that San Franciscans detest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
§flag
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmrrflag.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
§Not Okay!
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmroseramboznotok.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
§Passing purple homes
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfdisenhofpurple.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
photo by Steve Disenhof
§photo by Karen Corby
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfkarencorbyresist.jpg
original image (5454x3641)
§Marching
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfdisenhofmarchgu.jpg
original image (1601x2400)
photo by Steve Disenhof
§Hijab
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfkarencorbyhijab.jpg
original image (3313x4963)
Photo by Karen Corby
§Mujeres Marching
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfkarencorbytop_1_1.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
photo by Karen Corby
§monsters
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmrrmonsters.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
§Ohana means "family" in Hawai'i
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmrrohana.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo Rose Marie Ramboz
§strolling
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfdisenhoffamily.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
photo by Steve Disenhof
§Wall
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmroserwalldown.jpg
original image (1367x2048)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
§No Trump!
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmrrtrumpsigns.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
§Market St
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmrrmarket.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
§city hall
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfdisenhofcityhall.jpg
original image (2400x1601)
photo by Steve Disenhof
§young man
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfkarencorbyboy.jpg
original image (3854x5773)
Photo by Karen Corby
§crowd
by R.R./various photographers Monday Jul 2nd, 2018 1:05 AM
sm_30thsfmarieroserambozcrowd.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
photo by Rose Marie Ramboz
