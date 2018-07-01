top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
E. Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica/Rep. Anna Eshoo Plus Hundreds at RWC Rally for Immigrants
by Internment Never Again
Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was at the Redwood City Rally at the Old Courthouse Plaza on June 30th. He shared a letter that is going to Trump on behalf of himself and the City Council of East Palo Alto. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo met with immigrant mothers in a Texas detention facility recently. She said they were "filled with grief and worry" for their separated children, with whom they had had no contact.

Top photo of Ruben Abrica by Jack Owicki, please credit the photographer
sm_30thrwcjoruben.jpg
original image (2624x3556)
Hundreds of demonstrators filled the Old Courthouse Plaza in Redwood City on Saturday to protest the separation of children and parents detained at the US southern border. East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica shared a copy of his letter that is going to Trump on behalf of himself and the City Council of E. Palo Alto. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo recently met with immigrant mothers in a Texas detention facility. She reported they were "filled with grief and worry" for their separated children, with whom they had had no contact.

The plaza filled up quickly with demonstrators coming as individuals or with groups including Moms Demand Action, Peninsula Progressive Action Group, and Unitarians of San Mateo. The large rally started at 10am and ended before the noon sun bore down on the crowd.

Many speakers called on communities to join in the fight for immigrant rights. Participants were encouraged to wear white as they participated in this national day of action: Families Belong Together--Familias Unidas No Divididas.
§Anna Eshoo claps for speakers
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjoeshoo.jpg
original image (2813x3919)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Letter to Trump from E. Palo Alto Mayor and City Council
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_letter.jpg
original image (480x640)
In it Mayor Ruben Abrica tells trump to stop putting children in "child internment camps"
§Wearing white
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcwhitejo.jpg
original image (4607x2680)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjocrowdbldg.jpg
original image (4608x2797)
§Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcspeaker1betterjo.jpg
original image (3452x4879)
§Free the Kids
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjospeaker1crowd.jpg
original image (4607x3252)
photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Liberen a Nuestros Niños
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjospanish.jpg
original image (5184x3888)
§No Internment in America Never Again
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjofox.jpg
original image (4608x3068)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§along the side of the plaza
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcbestfix__1_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Photo courtesy Peninsula Progressive Action Group's David Pollack
§Photo by Peninsula Progressive Action Group's Danielle Lacampagne
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_danielle_lacampagne_ppag.jpg
original image (960x720)
Members of PPAG
§Overcome
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjoovercome.jpg
original image (4748x3746)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Jack's Favorite Sign
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjofavesign.jpg
original image (4430x3323)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§I like my democracy neat; that means no ICE
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcneatjo.jpg
original image (3888x4181)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Build Families Not Walls
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjokok.jpg
original image (3888x5184)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Why Cage Us?
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcjocageus.jpg
original image (3915x3234)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§speaker
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcglassesjo.jpg
original image (5089x3466)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§Will Trade Racists for Refugees
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcfascistsjo.jpg
original image (3888x5184)
Photo by Jack Owicki please credit the photographer
§photo by Peninsula Progressive Action Group's Ann Wright
by No Internment Ever Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM
sm_30thrwcannwright.jpg
original image (1440x1080)
