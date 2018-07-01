From the Open-Publishing Calendar

E. Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica/Rep. Anna Eshoo Plus Hundreds at RWC Rally for Immigrants by Internment Never Again

Sunday Jul 1st, 2018 5:46 AM

East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was at the Redwood City Rally at the Old Courthouse Plaza on June 30th. He shared a letter that is going to Trump on behalf of himself and the City Council of East Palo Alto. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo met with immigrant mothers in a Texas detention facility recently. She said they were "filled with grief and worry" for their separated children, with whom they had had no contact.



Top photo of Ruben Abrica by Jack Owicki, please credit the photographer

Hundreds of demonstrators filled the Old Courthouse Plaza in Redwood City on Saturday to protest the separation of children and parents detained at the US southern border. East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica shared a copy of his letter that is going to Trump on behalf of himself and the City Council of E. Palo Alto. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo recently met with immigrant mothers in a Texas detention facility. She reported they were "filled with grief and worry" for their separated children, with whom they had had no contact.



The plaza filled up quickly with demonstrators coming as individuals or with groups including Moms Demand Action, Peninsula Progressive Action Group, and Unitarians of San Mateo. The large rally started at 10am and ended before the noon sun bore down on the crowd.



Many speakers called on communities to join in the fight for immigrant rights. Participants were encouraged to wear white as they participated in this national day of action: Families Belong Together--Familias Unidas No Divididas.