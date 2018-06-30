From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Families Belong TogetherWatsonville, CA. 6-30-2018 #familiesbelongtogether
So many people, so many cities! Trump has a way of getting the people back in the streets! This time we are in the streets because of Trump turning against the people of color. Separating families and putting children of all ages in cages, tents, and warehouses!
'Families Belong Together' Now in Watsonville. After leaving Santa Cruz, also arriving early to the event, though the event did not start until 2 PM. Here is what is what it looked like when I arived at a bit before 1PM. Again many more people arrived by 2PM. There were not near as many people here in Watsonville, as there was in Santa Cruz! I believe that with events also in Santa Cruz and Monterey a lot of folks went to the others nearby towns! ( I must say, there were a lot of people that attended multiple events). The almost continious sound of the honking of horns, chanting, and yelling filled the air. I left at a little after 3PM. It's getting late, after a long day! I am so glad that so many concerned people, children, and some dogs! I hope you enjoy the pictures.
Again, there are many more pictures on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10215649541766662.1073742130.1085185228&type=3
