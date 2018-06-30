From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Families Belong TogetherWatsonville, CA. 6-30-2018 #familiesbelongtogether sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 10:19 PM by AutumnSun

So many people, so many cities! Trump has a way of getting the people back in the streets! This time we are in the streets because of Trump turning against the people of color. Separating families and putting children of all ages in cages, tents, and warehouses!