From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Families Belong Together Santa Cruz, CA. 6-30-2018 sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM by AutumnSun

So many people, so many cities! Trump has done it again, he's gotten the people back in the streets! This time we are in the streets because of Trump doing what he does best, turning against the people of color. Separating families and putting children of all ages in cages, tents, and warehouses!

