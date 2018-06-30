top
Families Belong Together Santa Cruz, CA. 6-30-2018
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
So many people, so many cities! Trump has done it again, he's gotten the people back in the streets! This time we are in the streets because of Trump doing what he does best, turning against the people of color. Separating families and putting children of all ages in cages, tents, and warehouses!
sm_006.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Families Belong Together in Santa Cruz. I arrived early to the event, though the event did not start until 10 AM. Here is what is what it looked like when I arrived at a little after 9 AM. As you will see, many more people showed up. There were way to many people to guess as to how many! I believe it's the biggest turn out we have had at any event in the past! There was not enough in the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History court yard, Cooper St., or Pacific Ave. Both Cooper St. and Pacific Ave. were shut down by SCPD! I left at about noon, grabbed a bite and went on to Watsonville (Text and pictures to be posted shortly)I am so happy that so many concerned citizens, children, and even four legged turned out! I hope you enjoy the pictures. Please see many more pictures on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10215649143676710.1073742129.1085185228&type=3
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_022.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_026.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_041.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_046.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_053.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_055.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_060.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_070.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_073.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_081.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_088.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_089.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_099.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_103.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_120.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 9:08 PM
sm_153.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
