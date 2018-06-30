From the Open-Publishing Calendar

ACLU Issues Statement of Support: Families Belong Together by ACLU Santa Cruz

Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 6:48 PM

Fight is Just Beginning

This past Tuesday, in an enormous victory, a federal judge ordered the reunification of thousands of parents and children forcibly separated by the Trump administration. But this crisis is not over until the Trump administration complies with the order and all families are reunited. That is why we are out here today, thousands of millions of people mobilized to the streets across the country to demand that the Trump administration complies with the court’s order and stops separating families!



Thousands of families had been torn apart by the inhumane and brutal practice of family separation, designed to scare other families from seeking refuge in the United States. And, sadly, Trump’s quote, “zero tolerance” policy is not the only policy tearing families apart.



Earlier this week, marked a dark day in American history with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Muslim Ban. This is a loss. But it is not the end of the fight.



This isn’t the first time the Supreme Court got it wrong. In 1944, the Supreme Court ruled in Korematsu v. United States to allow the government to rip Japanese Americans out of their homes and imprison them based on false claims of national security. It’s one of the most shameful chapters of U.S. history – and now the Muslim ban decision joins it. History will judge that decision—and its impact on families and immigrants--harshly.



But we have hope. It’s ultimately the people of this country who’ll determine its character and future. Together we can defeat the Muslim Ban – and leave Trump’s entire racist agenda in the dust. And we will continue fighting on every front, including holding Trump accountable for his cruel ‘zero tolerance’ policy that’s to blame for thousands of children being held in detention centers, ripped away from their parents at the border.



Let’s keep up the fight: in Congress, in the courthouse, in California, and on the streets!



